Video: Potter delighted with ‘really positive week’ for Chelsea after Leicester triumph

Not even Gary Lineker turning up to watch his beloved Leicester City side could stop the Foxes from sliding to a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea, a result that Blues manager, Graham Potter was delighted with.

Potter has been under immense pressure after a terrible run of results, but three good performances in a week and results to boot have seen the narrative shift slightly.

Noting how the win against Leeds was ‘determined’ and the victory over Dortmund in the Champions League was ‘important,’ Potter suggested it had been ‘a really positive week’ for his side.

Time will tell if the west London outfit have finally turned the corner or not.

"It's been a really positive week for us!" Graham Potter reflects on Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leicester, as his side make it 3/3 in all competitions ?? pic.twitter.com/4BKBW6w6Rd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 11, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News