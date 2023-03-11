Video: Robbie Savage gets emotional as Man United loanee son scores first ever goal

He’s known for being the pundit that everyone loves to hate, but surely everyone felt a tinge of happiness for Robbie Savage when they saw him celebrate his son Charlie’s first-ever goal in professional football live on TV.

Forming part of the line up for the BT Sport Score show, Savage yelled at the top of his voice and threw his arms up as his son’s name came up on the screen in front of him.

On loan from Man United at League One outfit Forest Green Rovers, the younger Savage had given his side the lead against Bristol Rovers.

Clearly emotional, Savage senior detailed his pride for his son after all that he’d been through as a player.

Pictures from BT Sport.

