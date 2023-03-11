Video: Son’s slide rule finish puts Tottenham out of sight against Forest

Saturday afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest has been one to remember for Tottenham Hotspur, with Son Heung-min putting the gloss on their performance in the second half.
The hosts were already two goals to the good thanks to a towering header from Harry Kane and then a coolly struck penalty from the same player.
Spurs had also seen Richarlison’s early effort chalked off by VAR.
A lighting-fast Tottenham counter attack just after the hour saw the ball eventually find its way to Son, who took his time and made no mistake, taking the game away from the visitors as he did so.
Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV