Video: Son’s slide rule finish puts Tottenham out of sight against Forest

Saturday afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest has been one to remember for Tottenham Hotspur, with Son Heung-min putting the gloss on their performance in the second half.

The hosts were already two goals to the good thanks to a towering header from Harry Kane and then a coolly struck penalty from the same player.

Spurs had also seen Richarlison’s early effort chalked off by VAR.

More Stories / Latest News Lineker and Match of the Day farce continues as BBC can’t use world feed commentary Video: Havertz restores Chelsea’s lead with a cheeky first time lob over the keeper – Enzo Fernandez with a sublime assist ‘New Leo Messi’ is leaving for free and Leeds are favourites to sign him

A lighting-fast Tottenham counter attack just after the hour saw the ball eventually find its way to Son, who took his time and made no mistake, taking the game away from the visitors as he did so.

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV