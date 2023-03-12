After an incredibly poor season by their recent standards, West Ham have been told to dispense with one of their most important members of staff by Gabby Agbonlahor.

The former Aston Villa man was speaking with Football Insider, and he didn’t hold back in his condemnation.

Given how far the Irons have fallen in such a short space of time, the finger of blame was laid specifically at manager, David Moyes’ door.

It’s odd how the Scot appears unable to get his squad up for the bread and butter of the Premier League where the standard of football has dipped significantly for the most part, but has managed a 100 percent record in the Europa Conference League.

Where a season or two ago the Hammers were at their brilliant best when swarming all over opponents and being on the front foot throughout, now they’re a defensive shadow of their former selves under Moyes.

They could certainly do with some of the old ‘West Ham way’ type creativity, and Agbonlahor thinks there’s no one better equipped than ex-Hammer and current Middlesbrough manager, Micheal Carrick.

“It has been a bad season and the fans are really unhappy, even with the success they’ve had,” he said.

“If they stay up, it might be for the best to move on from Moyes.

“If there’s a Michael Carrick out there and willing to take the job – then why not freshen it up? It’s a completely new direction.

“He’s done so well with Middlesbrough and there aren’t many people who had a playing career like him. He knows the club too.

“Maybe Moyes’ time as a manager has come to an end. He’s had a great career, but it could be time to stop.”

It’s certainly not the worst suggestion in the world from a pundit who very rarely hits the mark with his observations.

Much will depend on whether Boro come up to the Premier League either automatically or via the play-offs.

Do just that, and it’s highly likely that the Teeside outfit will fight tooth and nail to hang on to the former Man United man.