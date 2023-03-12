Arsenal have been tracking Moussa Diaby for a long time now but could face competition for his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward looks like he’d make a fine signing for top clubs around Europe, and the Gunners could still probably do with another option up front despite bringing in Leandro Trossard in January to resolve their lack of depth in that department.

Just yesterday, Christian Falk revealed to CaughtOffside that Arsenal have been in contact with Diaby’s agents, and now Romano has confirmed the long-standing interest from the north London giants.

However, the Italian journalist adds that the likes of Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain could also be in for the France international.

PSG have just been knocked out of the Champions League at an early stage again, so will want to rebuild this under-achieving squad, while Newcastle continue to build under their wealthy Saudi owners and could benefit from a talent like Diaby to take them to the next level.

It remains to be seen who the 23-year-old would choose, but if he moved to England it would surely be tempting to join Arsenal right now, given their trajectory under Mikel Arteta.

“Arsenal have appreciated Moussa Diaby for a long time,” Romano said.

“It’s almost two years following him but the same happened with other clubs including PSG and Newcastle.

“Bayer Leverkusen wanted to keep him last summer and in January, for this summer it will depend on the value of the proposals.”