Video: Gabriel Jesus finally back with the Arsenal squad as he’s spotted arriving for Fulham game

Gabriel Jesus is back in the Arsenal squad after a lengthy injury lay-off, with the Brazilian forward pictured arriving with his teammates for today’s game away to Fulham.

See below as Jesus arrives at Craven Cottage for today’s Premier League 2pm kick-off, with Arsenal fans surely thrilled that he can finally return and aid their title challenge…

Jesus joined from Manchester City in the summer and has been a terrific addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, though they’ve also coped surprisingly well in his absence.

The Gunners will hope he can now make an instant impact on his return and steer them closer to a first league title win in 19 years.

