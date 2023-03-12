Arsenal star has just done something that had never been done in the Premier League before today

Arsenal’s January signing Leandro Trossard has set a new Premier League record after setting up three goals in one half of an away game.

The Belgium international, who joined the Gunners from Brighton in January, and maybe didn’t look the most exciting signing at that time, is now showing what a class act he is after settling in brilliantly in Mikel Arteta’s side.

And now, Trossard has an incredible new record to show for his efforts, having provided three assists for Arsenal against Fulham, who they lead 3-0 at half time.

See below as Opta state that’s the first time a player has ever managed that in a Premier League away game…

3 – Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to make a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away game. Trio. pic.twitter.com/kQKI0zRtA3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2023

Trossard’s first assist was a corner headed in by Gabriel Magalhaes, and he then set up Gabriel Martinelli for a header from open play not long afterwards.

Then just before half time Trossard played in another cross, with Martin Odegaard controlling it brilliantly before dancing through the Fulham defence and firing home.

Arsenal have been brilliant at Craven Cottage this afternoon and they have Trossard to thank for his superb creativity and unselfish play.