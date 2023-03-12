Arsenal have already bettered one stat from the whole of last season

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have already scored more Premier League goals away from home this season than they managed in the entire of last term.

The Gunners are looking like the real deal in this title race, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking like heading for yet another win away to Fulham this afternoon.

Arsenal are 3-0 up at the time of writing and their scoring prowess today has seen them overtake last season’s tally for league goals on the road, as per Squawka in the tweet below…

Arsenal have made easy work of Fulham today and that will certainly be comforting for their fans after they were made to work for the three points with a late comeback against Bournemouth last week.

The Gunners were not at their best against the Cherries but still got the points, whereas today they have been in complete control almost from the first minute.

If things stay like this, as seems likely, AFC will still be five points clear at the top of the table after this weekend’s action.

