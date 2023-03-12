Video: Willian finally attempts to explain disastrous Arsenal spell

Arsenal fans won’t have particularly fond memories of Willian’s brief time at the club, and it seems that’s the same for him.

Speaking in the video with Sky Sports below, the Brazilian winger, now with Fulham, admits he regrets leaving Chelsea for Arsenal when he did, as he attempted to explain what went wrong for him at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems he’s not totally sure why it didn’t work out, but he suggested it was perhaps due to arriving in what had been a transitional period for the Gunners…

Willian was a star player for many years at Chelsea, and he’s performed well at Fulham this term as well.

It’s a bit of a mystery why he couldn’t bring that form with him to Arsenal, but sometimes these things happen in football.