Arsenal target Moises Caicedo gives hint over future with social media activity

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo might have just given a hint about his future as the Arsenal target liked an Instagram post related to the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 3-0 winners over their London rivals earlier today and have restored their five-point lead at the top of the league after Man City closed the gap with a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Following that win, the North London club put up a post on Instagram highlighting the result and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo liked it, which follows transfer interest in the Ecuadorian from Arsenal in January.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo – who Arsenal reportedly had multiple bids rejected for in January – certainly enjoyed that win. ? #afc pic.twitter.com/iO7EtXWQFg — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 12, 2023

Arsenal submitted a £70m bid for Caicedo in January but the bid was rejected by Brighton who did not want to sell the midfielder during the winter window.

It is uncertain whether the North London club will move for the 21-year-old again in January but it seems that Caicedo would like the move.

Arsenal are not the only team interested in the Brighton star as Liverpool have been monitoring his situation ahead of adding midfielders to their squad in the summer.