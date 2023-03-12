Arsenal target Moises Caicedo gives hint over future with social media activity

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo might have just given a hint about his future as the Arsenal target liked an Instagram post related to the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 3-0 winners over their London rivals earlier today and have restored their five-point lead at the top of the league after Man City closed the gap with a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Following that win, the North London club put up a post on Instagram highlighting the result and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo liked it, which follows transfer interest in the Ecuadorian from Arsenal in January.

Arsenal submitted a £70m bid for Caicedo in January but the bid was rejected by Brighton who did not want to sell the midfielder during the winter window.

It is uncertain whether the North London club will move for the 21-year-old again in January but it seems that Caicedo would like the move.

Arsenal are not the only team interested in the Brighton star as Liverpool have been monitoring his situation ahead of adding midfielders to their squad in the summer.

  1. Now let us be properly decent people by being decent to another club. We love winning and our players are such type even those have only been with us since last month by the name of Leandro Trossard has broken a record in the few matches he played for us. Let’s hope Moise Caicedo is paying attention because there is more juicy stuff waiting at Arsenal.

