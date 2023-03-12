Euro giants eyeing Arsenal star but anticipate difficult transfer deal

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly being eyed up for a potential transfer to AC Milan this summer.

Still, it seems the Italian giants anticipate that this might be a tricky deal to get done, due to the player’s close relationship with the Gunners, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Balogun has been in superb form whilst on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, and it may be that Arsenal will want to bring him back into their first-team next season.

It’s also the case, however, that the 21-year-old will face too much competition for a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s side, which could lead to other big clubs trying to sign him.

With Balogun really benefiting from a spell abroad to launch his career, he may well be tempted by someone like Milan as a good next step for him.

The England Under-21 international could look at players like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who have both done well since leaving England for Italy.