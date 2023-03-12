With Declan Rice linked to Arsenal back in January and the rumours likely to continue into the summer, here’s how they could look with him in their side.

The Gunners are looking absolutely electric this season and with them likely to secure Champions League football and possibly win the league title, they will have a great chance of attracting some of Europe’s biggest names to the Emirates.

Rice has been heavily linked by the Guardian with a transfer to North London from West Ham, while the Times have also previously claimed he could move for around £80million and if Mikel Arteta managed to get his hands on the English international, we could be looking at a very dominant Arsenal side going forward, and here’s how the team could line up with him in it.

Without Rice at the moment they look dominant as it is, with Arteta’s side displaying some serious resilience at times while the Spaniard has been able to get the best out of every single one of his players this season and Rice may be the missing piece for Arsenal who could link up with Thomas Partey at the base of midfield.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have probably been Arsenal’s best players this season, combining for 30 league goals this season, and with how impressive Gabriel Jesus looked for them before his injury, their attack will be firing on all cylinders when he returns.

Partey alongside Rice in midfield could provide such a defensive, battering ram-like presence that you’ll be hard-pressed to find any player or team that will have the ability to bypass the pair.

Arsenal fans can certainly believe that they have a chance of landing Rice, but their excitement will have to probably be reigned in until he’s seen holding a red shirt because the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City will have their own serious ambitions of landing the 24-year old in the summer.

Get your popcorn ready because this could be one of the most hotly contested chases for a player we will see in a long time.