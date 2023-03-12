Barcelona can bring Man City star on loan as permanent deal very hard to get done

Barcelona can sign Man City star Joao Cancelo on loan this summer as a permanent deal is “impossible” for the Catalan giants due to their financial issues.

The full-back is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after making the move in January due to a lack of game time at the Manchester club which caused tension.

The same thing is now happening in Germany as Julian Nagelsmann seems to prefer Josip Stanisic over the Portugal international, therefore, he is highly likely to be sent back to England at the end of the season.

It is uncertain whether Cancelo’s situation at Man City is recoverable, if not, the full-back is liked by Barcelona.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona are interested in signing Cancelo on loan as the La Liga giants are in need of a right-back.

Barcelona’s current financial situation will hold them back from making a permanent move for the Portugal international and that is set to dictate their next transfer window, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The report states that Barca would not be able to pay €70m-€80m for Bernardo Silva this summer and although Cancelo won’t cost that much, a permanent fee for the full-back will not be cheap and therefore it would be “impossible” for the Catalan side to bring him to the Camp Nou on a permanent basis during the next transfer window.