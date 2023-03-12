Bruno Guimaraes and Pep Guardiola’s praise of each other has led to rumours that the Brazilian could end up at the Etihad in the future.

Simon Bird of the Mirror has said that Guardiola was keen to let Guimaraes know that he was “bueno, good” after City’s 1-0 victory over the Magpies last Saturday, while the Brazilian midfielder hasn’t been shy in admitting he has spoken to Guardiola a few times before, calling the Spanish manager “a genius, the best coach in history.”

Those words were spoken to the Brazilian media according to Bird, but with the news having reached Magpies fans, it’s produced cause for concern that their key midfield man could find himself on the move to one of Europe’s elite very soon.

Guimaraes, who signed for Newcastle in January 2022, admitted that Real Madrid enquired about his services in the summer, but he turned down their advances, calling Newcastle’s long-term project “the best in the world“.

But this latest love-in with Guardiola has led to rumours that the 25-year old could be wearing sky blue at some point in the next couple of seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan is out of contract with City at the end of this season with no progress being made on a new deal and with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice looking difficult to get out of their respective clubs, City could well try their luck with Guimaraes as a replacement for the German if they make the right offer.

Newcastle’s star man is contracted to the club until 2026, so City would have to stump up the cash to lure him away from Tyneside. However, that, coupled with the midfielder’s words on the Newcastle project means that it may be a very tricky task to secure his signature, but City fans can still dream.