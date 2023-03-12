Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea “priorities” amid transfer links with Brazilian attacker

Chelsea have been linked with Raphael Veiga in recent times but Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the speculation and suggested the Blues are focusing on other priorities.

The west London giants spent big in the summer and in January as new owner Todd Boehly looks to completely rebuild the club, but it remains to be seen who they’ll try to bring in next.

It’s not too surprising to see plenty of Chelsea transfer gossip linking them with big names all over the world, but for now Romano is unconvinced by the Veiga links, as he discussed in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

On the recent Veiga to Chelsea talk, Romano said: “There are many clubs interested in Raphael Veiga but I’m not aware of advanced or concrete talks with Chelsea at this stage, despite recent speculation.

“It’s a very good opportunity on the market and this is why clubs are exploring this deal, but Chelsea have other priorities now.”

The 27-year-old has been in superb form in recent times and looks like an exciting late bloomer who could do well at a top European club.

We’ll have to see, however, if Chelsea decide to pursue him later in the future or if someone else swoops in for him.