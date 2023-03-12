Crystal Palace given green light to sign topscorer with 21 league goals

With only 21 goals this season, Crystal Palace are the joint third worst for finding the net in the Premier League.

The striking problems that the Eagles have really need to be addressed as soon as possible, though it appears that Patrick Vieira does have a potential solution in mind.

According to talkSPORT, it seems that the highly sought after Middlesbrough striker, Chuba Akpom, is interesting the Frenchman.

With 21 goals in 28 games so far, per Transfer Tavern, the same tally as Palace have across their whole team, he has four more than any other Championship player this season so it’s obvious why Vieira is keen.

At just 27 years of age too Akpom has plenty left in the tank, and regardless of whether the Teeside outfit gain promotion to the top-flight under Michael Carrick, Palace will surely fancy their chances of acquiring the player.

That’s because Vieira’s side play a vibrant attacking style and one which ensures plenty of chances for the front men.

The service will be manna from heaven for a marksman such as Akpom, who thrives on the early ball into the box.

Of course, it isn’t just the south Londoners who are interested in making a purchase, as talkSPORT also note that Leeds United and Everton are following the player closely.

More Stories / Latest News Match of the Day without Gary Lineker gains massive number of viewers Video: Willian finally attempts to explain disastrous Arsenal spell Midfielder with 58 goals wants £240k-a-week salary in order to join Newcastle

Where Vieira may hold all the aces is that Akpom is a Londoner, and therefore could fancy a switch back to nearer his roots.

The only slight proviso to any deal at this point is that the player isn’t proven in the English top-flight.