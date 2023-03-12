Darren Bent says Chelsea midfielder would be good fit for Newcastle United

Darren Bent has said that Chelsea’s Mason Mount would be a good signing for Newcastle United as they look to bolster their squad.

Bent told Talksport that he was unsure whether the England midfielder would start for Arsenal, Manchester City or United, but suggested that Newcastle could be the right destination for him if he was to leave Chelsea.

I’m surprised Newcastle aren’t heavily in for him because he would be perfect [for them]. Surely if you’re trying to get to the next level, he is exactly what you’re looking for.

He’s young, he’s English. He’s played in big games, won big trophies and been a Player of the Year twice at his club.

If you’re trying to build and attract players to your club, you don’t go and buy someone who is 28, 29, that is maybe in between the next level or starting to fall away. He’s not even in his prime yet.”

Mount hasn’t been at his best this season registering just three goals and six assists in all comps. this season
Mount is currently undergoing a contract standoff with Chelsea, as he and the club cannot come to an agreement over a new deal with his current one set to expire in 2024, so don’t be surprised if Newcastle are one of the teams to take advantage of the situation if nothing is agreed upon between Mount and Chelsea very soon.

