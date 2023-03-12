Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of a new goalkeeper this summer, with Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning star Emiliano Martinez one of the names on their radar.

The experienced Argentina international could be a fine replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Hugo Lloris, but it would be slightly controversial to see a former Arsenal player lining up for Spurs.

It’s not often we see players representing both north London clubs, but it does happen occasionally, and one imagines Martinez would jump at the chance to move back to a top six side.

For the time being, however, Martinez is not necessarily looking like being Tottenham’s first choice, but they may turn to him if they can’t sign Jordan Pickford, according to the Sun.

Both players would be solid additions for Spurs, with Lloris simply not looking up to the task of being their number one any more.

The Frenchman has had a great career with the north London side, but it’s now time to move on and it will be interesting to see who they settle on.