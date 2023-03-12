Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Ilkay Gundogan and Roberto Firmino amid links with Barcelona.

The Manchester City midfielder and Liverpool forward will both be out of contract at the end of this season, and it’s not too surprising to see transfer gossip and speculation about where they could be going next.

Discussing the Firmino situation, Romano made it clear that, with the Brazil international having only just announced that he’ll be leaving Liverpool, it’s too early to know for sure where he’ll be going next, so it seems there probably isn’t too much to read into those Barca links for the time being.

He said: “Firmino’s situation is still unclear, too early to mention; he will take some time to decide his next move, having only just made the official announcement on his decision to leave Anfield.”

With Gundogan, it seems there is a genuine interest from Barcelona, as well as from two other unnamed clubs, according to Romano, who says that the experienced German midfielder still hasn’t informed Man City of a final decision on his future.

He said: “Gundogan has still not communicated to Man City his plans on the future, but Barcelona have an interest and there are also two more clubs keen on signing him in case he’d leave City.

“I think Gundogan would be a very good signing, smart player who could really help Barca or any other team.”