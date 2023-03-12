Fans didn’t like what Lucas Paqueta did during 77th minute against Aston Villa

West Ham drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Sunday and Hammers fans will not like what Lucas Paqueta did during the match.

The Brazilian played a role in West Ham getting their penalty but overall the midfielder put in a poor display. The 25-year-old picked up a yellow card in minute 70 and seven minutes later was substituted and replaced by Pablo Fornals.

West Ham fans will not like what Paqueta did after this as the former Lyon star walked straight down the tunnel and didn’t watch the rest of the match.

The Brazil international has not lived up to expectations at West Ham and the midfielder would not have been expecting to be joining a team in a relegation battle this season.

This prompts the question if Paqueta’s attitude has changed and whether he is up for the fight that lies ahead for the Hammers.