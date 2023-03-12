Fulham vs Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta makes five changes as Gabriel Jesus returns to squad

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon to face a tough Fulham side as Mikel Arteta’s team look to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Man City narrowed the lead down to two points with a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon and the Gunners come into today’s clash having won their last four matches. The North London club drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League midweek but with a much-changed team.

Arsenal came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 earlier in the season and Arteta would take that result today. The Spanish coach has made five changes from midweek with Ramsdale, Gabriel, Partey, Odegaard and Trossard coming into the Gunners starting 11.

Gabriel Jesus also appears on the bench for Arsenal which is great news for Arteta heading into a crucial part of the season.

Odegaard in midfield

Trossard returns

Jesus on the bench

As for Fulham, the West London club are having a brilliant season under Marco Silva’s guidance as the Cottagers currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Silva’s side have lost just one of their last five games and that came last time out against rivals Brentford. Fulham have the capability of getting a result off Arsenal today and that is something Pep Guardiola and Man City will be hoping for.

The Portuguese coach has made just two changes from the Brentford defeat with Tosin and De Cordova-Reid replacing Diop and Willian in the Fulham starting team.