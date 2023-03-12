Video: Gabriel heads Arsenal into a 1-0 lead away to Fulham

Gabriel Magalhaes has scored a header from a corner to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead away to Fulham in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as the Brazilian defender gets on the end of a corner from Leandro Trossard as the Gunners draw first blood at Craven Cottage, having previously seen an own goal ruled out for offside by VAR…

GOAL Arsenal – this time it counts ?#FULARS pic.twitter.com/IiQnJA1veL — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 12, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Gabriel has scored away to Fulham in the past and also netted in the home fixture against them earlier this season.

If Arsenal win again today they’ll keep their five point lead at the top of the table as we head into this season’s run-in.