Another day of chaos as MOTD2 and other BBC football coverage continues to be hit by Gary Lineker row

There’s been another update on the situation at the BBC today as we’re set to see more chaos with today’s football coverage amid the ongoing row with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

The BBC showed highlights of yesterday’s Premier League action without any commentators or pundits as the whole team showed solidarity with Lineker by neglecting to work on their football coverage while this issue continues.

See below for updates as Rob Harris claims we’re set to see Match of the Day 2 follow suit with just footage of today’s games rather than any commentary or analysis to accompany it as usual…

Lineker seems to be standing firm after landing himself in hot water for a tweet that seemed to breach the BBC’s impartiality rules.

The former England striker compared the government’s current policy on refugees to 1930s Germany, and has refused to delete the tweet, which was made on his personal account.

Shortly after it was announced Lineker would not be presenting MOTD this Saturday, his colleagues like Ian Wright and Alan Shearer followed suit, with everyone else also deciding to back them.

