Gary Lineker being pursued by rival broadcaster amid BBC row

Gary Lineker is reportedly being eyed up by BT Sport amid his ongoing row with the BBC over the way he uses his personal Twitter account.

The Match of the Day presenter, who was previously one of the country’s best players after a terrific career with the England national team, as well as the likes of Leicester City, Tottenham and Barcelona at club level, is known for being quite outspoken on social media.

However, one recent tweet about the government’s current policy on refugees appears to have crossed a line, with Lineker refusing orders to delete the tweet comparing the language used by the Conservatives as being like something out of 1930s Germany.

This row is now leading to Lineker being linked with a move to broadcasting rivals BT Sport, according to the Daily Mail.

It would be strange not to see Lineker on the BBC after so many years with them, but one couldn’t blame the 62-year-old for wondering if it’s worth all this trouble staying with them.

Although everyone will have different views on these things, it’s not clear Lineker actually broke any rules or did anything different to other BBC employees like Alan Sugar in the past.