Manchester United have reportedly been persuaded to pursue a transfer move for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio after his superb performance against Arsenal in their mid-week Europa League tie.

The 21-year-old looks a big prospect, and showed what he’s all about with a well-taken goal against the Gunners in a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

Man Utd signed Lisandro Martinez last summer and Raphael Varane the year before, but they could perhaps do well to strengthen in defence again in the near future as the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof no longer look likely to have much of a role to play at Old Trafford.

According to Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, it seems United have now been persuaded that Inacio is worth moving for, after his performance against Arsenal ended any doubts over the Portugal Under-21 international.

The Red Devils have a solid record of snapping up some of Europe’s best young players, and Inacio looks like he fits that category after his recent form.

Sporting surely won’t want to let Inacio go, but they have often ended up losing their stars to clubs from more competitive leagues in the past.