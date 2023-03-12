Manchester United prepared to break British transfer record in bid to land top target

Manchester United would reportedly be prepared to break the British transfer record in their bid to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England international is having another outstanding season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions so far, and recently becoming Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, whilst also joining Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney in the 200-goal club in the Premier League.

It’s clear Kane is a world class goal-scorer and it feels like a travesty that he’s never won a major trophy, so could we finally see him make a big move ahead of next season?

According to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd remain absolutely determined to bring Kane to Old Trafford, with the 29-year-old currently their top priority target.

The report adds that the Red Devils would be ready to break the British transfer record to sign Kane, eclipsing the huge fee Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Given Kane’s age, it remains to be seen if that would be a wise investment, but it might be worth not thinking too much about money with a signing like this, which could be transformative for United as they look to get back to their best.