Though they seem to have money to burn in the transfer market, that still isn’t a guarantee of success for potential new recruits at Newcastle.

Since taking over at St. James’ Park, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have handed manager, Eddie Howe, the funds that he requires to build a winning team.

Given their exceptional wealth, which according to Arab News stands at $620bn (£515bn), it won’t be a surprise to see them usurp just about every other European team this summer when it comes to acquiring some of the game’s greatest talent.

That won’t extend to brining 17-year-old wonderkid, Dujuan Richards, to Tyneside, however.

According to Talk of the Toon who cite reports, Chelsea managed to get the Jamaican to put pen to paper on a deal late on Saturday night.

The outlet had previously told of a two-week trial the player had undertaken with the Tyneside giants, and was, apparently, expecting to hear some good news off of the back of that.

However, PIF aren’t the only ones with cash to spend, and one of Todd Boehly’s right-hand men, director Joe Shields, was apparently key to getting a deal over the line, gazumping the Magpies in the process.

Official. Chelsea sign Jamaican talent Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards — born in 2005, wonderkid joining from Phoenix All Stars ??? #CFC Newcastle were close to signing him but Chelsea have now completed the deal, director Joe Shields was crucial in the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/YW3Ron6raT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2023

There’s little point in Eddie Howe and his backroom staff spending any time analysing what went wrong and how Chelsea were allowed to hijack the deal.

If Newcastle want to progress they have to keep looking forward rather than back.