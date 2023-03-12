Huge Liverpool star has house robbed by burglars looking for specific items

That is according to GOAL, who reports that Egyptian authorities are currently investigating the crime regarding Salah’s home in the Fifth Settlement area of Cairo.
Security personnel are being interviewed and surveillance cameras are being checked to try and identify the perpetrators and to put together a clear picture of what happened as the thieves seemed to specifically want the satellite receivers.
Salah’s nephew discovered what had happened as he saw the windows of the property were open. A quick check revealed the villa was in a mess and he discovered that some satellite receivers had been stolen.
This weekend has been a difficult one for Salah as the winger played a big role in Liverpool losing 1-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday by missing a key penalty in the second half.
There will likely be more on this story in the near future as the Egyptian authorities continue to search for the perpetrators.