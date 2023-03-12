Huge Liverpool star has house robbed by burglars looking for specific items

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah had his house in Cairo burgled this weekend with thieves making off with some satellite receivers.

That is according to GOAL, who reports that Egyptian authorities are currently investigating the crime regarding Salah’s home in the Fifth Settlement area of Cairo.

Security personnel are being interviewed and surveillance cameras are being checked to try and identify the perpetrators and to put together a clear picture of what happened as the thieves seemed to specifically want the satellite receivers.

Salah’s nephew discovered what had happened as he saw the windows of the property were open. A quick check revealed the villa was in a mess and he discovered that some satellite receivers had been stolen.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gary Lineker angrily sidesteps questions about his BBC future
Barcelona president tells fans to be calm in the wake of campaign against the club
The four games Casemiro will miss after red card vs Southampton

This weekend has been a difficult one for Salah as the winger played a big role in Liverpool losing 1-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday by missing a key penalty in the second half.

There will likely be more on this story in the near future as the Egyptian authorities continue to search for the perpetrators.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.