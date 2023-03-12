Victor Lindelof is a target for Inter Milan as the Italians brace themselves for the departure of a couple of their defenders in the summer.

Inter’s interest in Lindelof is renewed, according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Serie A giants made an offer to take Lindelof on loan in January, but United rejected their advances with Erik ten Hag keen to maintain squad depth with his side still fighting in four competitions at the time.

With Milan Skriniar agreeing to join PSG for free in the summer and Stefan de Vrij’s contract expiring in June, Inter are expected to launch a £31million bid to land the Swede.

Lindelof has had to battle for game time alongside Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane this season, but has still racked up 20 appearances in all competitions this season for a United side that have looked very impressive for the most part this campaign, bar their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

The 28-year old’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2024 but a move this summer may appease Lindelof as he searches for more regular game time, and with Inter looking like they will be in desperate need of some fresh faces in defence, this move could suit all parties.