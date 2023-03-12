Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer links following PSG “fiasco”

Kylian Mbappe remains a key part of the Paris Saint-Germain project and links with Real Madrid are “normal” after the club’s “fiasco” in the Champions League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano provided an update on Mbappe’s situation, stating that it probably isn’t worth reading too much into links between the France international and other clubs like Real Madrid at the moment.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the world’s biggest talents, and it would be exciting to see what he could achieve if he tested himself at a more established European powerhouse like Real Madrid.

Mbappe has so far struggled to get PSG to do better in the Champions League, and he’ll probably have to do more in that competition before he can be considered a genuine contender for prizes like the Ballon d’Or.

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG
For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see if things change before getting too excited about any potential big move.

“PSG see Mbappe as crucial player for their project and this has still not changed, so nothing new or fresh on this story,” Romano said.

“It’s normal to have transfer rumours like this after the Champions League fiasco for PSG but the club consider Mbappe as crucial part of the project, so I wouldn’t read too much into the growing Real Madrid links for the time being.”

