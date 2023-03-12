Levy Looking For Pochettino 2.0 [video]

Yay! Spurs beat Nottingham Forest and so everything is good again. What joy, count me in for Formula One branded go-cart tickets… or maybe things require a tad more thought. Maybe Tottenham Hotspur Football Club needs to stop peddling commercial sponsorships as achievements and revisit the core aspect of the business. Who knows? All I know is that failing to ‘get a tune’ out of successive serial winners is a legitimate cause for concern.

Are you not concerned about the way this club is being run, or are you quite willing to suck back on the ENIC Kool-Aid?