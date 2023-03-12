Liverpool are considering a move for Lille’s Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba following extensive scouting of the player.

The Reds are said to be one of a host of teams with interest in Baleba, with 90min reporting that Arsenal, Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester United and Leicester are all showing interest in the player.

However, Liverpool’s interest in said to be the heaviest out of all their rivals, with the Premier League looking the most likely destination for the 19-year old.

Baleba has 14 appearances this season for the French side. and despite playing 272 league minutes in 2022/23, Liverpool have obviously seen something in him that has led to rumours of them being keen to pay up for his services.

A defensive midfielder, Baleba is exactly what Liverpool need, with the centre of the park the part of the team that is in need of an upgrade the most.

Being a young midfielder for one of France’s top teams, Baleba will likely command a high fee, with 90min also understanding that Lille will ask for a fee close to or the same as what they got for Amadou Onana when they sold him to Everton in the summer – around £30million.

With so much competition for the youngster, plenty of teams will continue to enquire for him but with Liverpool’s desperate need for a midfield rebuild, that could mean they are the ones that get their hands on Baleba come the summer.