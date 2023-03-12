Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been described as overrated by talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy.

The Netherlands international has long been regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in world football, and he’s come up in the conversations about the best ever in that position in the Premier League era, alongside the greats like John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

Still, there’s no doubt Van Dijk’s recent form has taken a bit of a dip, and it now seems Cundy thinks he’s always been a bit overrated as he’s often made too many mistakes.

See below for the talkSPORT pundit’s views on Van Dijk…

? “I think he’s overrated, personally. There’s a lot of media love in…” ? “He makes too many mistakes. He’s not fit to lace Terry or Rio’s boots.” Jason Cundy makes a bold claim about Virgil van Dijk and his recent form ? pic.twitter.com/nLH7ssAkgU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 11, 2023

Van Dijk has undoubtedly been hugely influential in his time at Liverpool, and that lengthy injury he suffered in the 2020/21 campaign won’t have helped him, but perhaps it was a bit premature to laud him as one of the best ever in recent years.

It will now be interesting to see if the Reds try to replace the former Southampton man with a younger defender this summer.