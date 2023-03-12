‘Really poor’ – Jenas tears into 24-year-old Liverpool player after defeat against Bournemouth

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been singled out for criticism after the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth yesterday.

This result came as something of a surprise after Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 last week, but this kind of inconsistency has been the story of their season.

Analysing the game on BT Sport, pundit Jermaine Jenas made it clear that he felt Alexander-Arnold was really poor.

“Defensively, it just felt really poor from Liverpool’s point of view. I think Trent Alexander-Arnold can see him running all the way. He’s not really had an influence and got himself in and amongst it where Billing attacks it,” Jenas said.

Alexander-Arnold is such a great player going forward, but he’s let himself down defensively at times this season and this was another poor moment from him that cost Jurgen Klopp’s side the game.