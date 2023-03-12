Liverpool seriously interested in signing surprise £60m Premier League midfielder

Liverpool are said to be seriously interested in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha ahead of the summer transfer window as the Reds look to add midfielders to their squad.

The middle of the park has been a problem area for Jurgen Klopp this season and they are expected to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham to help fix it, but the England international will not be the only one that comes through the door at Anfield.

Names such as Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo and Matheus Nunes have all been linked to the Reds ahead of the upcoming window but according to the Daily Mail, Palhinha is a star Liverpool are seriously pursuing.

Palhinha has been brilliant for Fulham since joining in the summer from Sporting CP for £20m and already the 27-year-old’s value has jumped to £60m, reports the Daily Mail.

The midfield star still has over four years left to run on his current deal with Fulham, so they are under no pressure to entertain losing him, but Liverpool are circling and are the Portuguese player’s most serious suitor.

Fulham are said to be confident that they can keep Palhinha for at least one more year but could the Reds tempt them with a big offer over the summer as they look for a partner for their number one target Jude Bellingham?