Manchester United and Chelsea tipped as favourites for Serie A transfer raid

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly looking like the current favourites for the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in the summer.

The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and looks like someone who’d do well at a top Premier League club, with Man Utd and Chelsea looking the most likely destinations in a potential €40million deal, according to Inter Live.

Dumfries has five goals and six assists for club and country so far this season, showing that he can be an effective attacking outlet on that right-hand side, and potentially an upgrade on the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.

It’s less clear, however, if he’d play regularly for Chelsea, who already have Reece James and who also have Malo Gusto set to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Still, Dumfries for €40m would surely be seen as a tempting option, so it will be interesting to see what happens with United, Chelsea or other clubs in the weeks and months ahead.

Inter won’t want to be selling their best players, but have had some financial issues to contend with in recent times, so might not have much of a choice if any team decides to step up their interest in Dumfries.