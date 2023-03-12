Club director mocks Man United for transfer “madness” when better player moved for less money

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

PSV director of football Marcel Brands has hit out at Manchester United’s “madness” transfer deal that saw them splash huge sums of money on the signing of Antony from Ajax in the summer.

Brands believes Antony’s fellow Brazilian winger Raphinha is a better player, but notes that he moved for less money when he left Leeds United for a move to Barcelona in the same transfer window.

“If you compare it with transfers that were realistic, such as that of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to Arsenal: that was also around that rate,” he said, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur.

“Those are normal amounts. I think everyone in football knows that Antony was a madness.

“I think Raphinha (Leeds United to Barcelona) is an even better player than Antony, but he left for much less.”

Antony in action for Manchester United
Raphinha celebrates a goal for Barcelona

Man Utd fans will surely be pretty pleased with how Antony is getting on, as he remains a relatively young player who is still adjusting to a new league and a new country, but who clearly has bags of ability and potential to improve.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham up against PSG in race to hire highly-rated young manager
Three Leeds first-team stars are already planning for their next club after relegation
Roberto Firmino subject of “huge offer” as club looks to blow rivals out of the race

United may well have over-paid for Antony on this occasion, but the circumstances were perhaps a bit challenging for the Red Devils, who had already raided Ajax for manager Erik ten Hag and defender Lisandro Martinez.

This surely factored in Ajax’s desire to get as much money as possible for Antony, so we’ll just have to see as time passes if this really proves to be a “madness” deal by MUFC.

More Stories Antony Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.