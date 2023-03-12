Manchester United fans can feel very hard done by as a clear handball seemed to have been missed by the referee and VAR against Southampton today.

Watch below as the Red Devils cross the ball into the box, with Wout Weghorst only blocked from getting on the end of the pass due to the opponent’s arm getting in the way…

HOW IS THAT NOT A HANDBALL ??!! pic.twitter.com/p3Vgwdy5iI — UtdChronicle (@UtdChronicle) March 12, 2023

It’s hard to understand how this was missed, and it’s the last thing Man Utd need when they’re looking to get back on track after last week’s 7-0 thrashing away to Liverpool.