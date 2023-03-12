Marcelo Bielsa’s return to English football may be imminent from next season.

According to The Sun, Bielsa is attempting to return to management and is taking steps in that direction.

Bielsa has been contacted by clubs in Europe and even South America, but he is intent on going back to England.

In January, Bielsa did meet with Everton with the intention of guiding their Under-21 squad before moving up to the first team this summer.

Everton rejected that strategy in favor of Sean Dyche.

Bielsa liked to wait until the summer to find a new job because he wasn’t eager to start one in the middle of the season.

A lot of teams may decide to make changes this summer, including West Ham United, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace, and Bielsa may be quite appealing to them.