Video: Gabriel Martinelli makes it 2-0 to Arsenal from quality Leandro Trossard assist

Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 to Arsenal against Fulham this afternoon with a header from Leandro Trossard’s cross.

Trossard also set up the opening goal for Gabriel Magalhaes, with the Belgian proving an astute January signing from Brighton based on what we’ve seen from him so far…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Martinelli finished well from close range, continuing his terrific form in the Premier League this season.

The young Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the finest prospects in world football and his goals could be about to fire the Gunners to the title as they now surely look set to keep hold of their five-point lead at the top of the table.