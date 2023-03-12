Once the current Premier League season is over a few players will likely be looking for a new home, with one England international looking to treble his current wages if Newcastle come knocking.

Eddie Howe will almost certainly want to improve his squad as they look to build upon their successes since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took the helm at St. James’ Park.

With money seemingly no object, it’s a fair bet that any players courted by the Magpies will be looking for a big pay day, and that looks to be the case as far as Chelsea’s Mason Mount is concerned.

Injuries notwithstanding, the midfielder has fallen out of favour under new manager, Graham Potter, and has only played 90 minutes on one occasion in 2023 according to WhoScored.

It’s believed that as a result of this lack of match time, he will look for a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, though the Daily Mail suggest he will want as much as £240,000 per week to join any prospective new employers, up from his current £80,000 p/w.

That’s some uplift though Newcastle won’t baulk, and talkSPORT‘s Darren Bent believes the midfielder will be perfect for the type of football that Howe wants his side to play.

“If you want to get to the next level, he’s exactly what you’re looking for,” Bent said.

It’s a decent shout from the pundit, and surely all Magpies fans will be salivating at the thought of a midfield that has Mount and Bruno Guimaraes in it.