Roberto Firmino is attracting interest from clubs in the MLS with his time at Liverpool set to come to a close at the end of this season.

According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, newly formed St. Louis SC are one of the sides in the league along with LAFC, who have registered their interest, with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid two other teams that the forward has been linked with.

The links with St. Louis FC are understandable, with the club’s sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel having been head of international relations and scouting at Hoffenheim when Firmino was at the club between 2011 and 2015

Firmino announced last week that he will be calling time on his eight-year spell at Anfield, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup just a few of the trophies he has won as a Red.

Firmino’s announcement was a shock to Liverpool fans, while on Friday, Jurgen Klopp also expressed his surprise at when the 31-year old told him he would be moving on.

“Was I surprised when he told me? Yes, a little bit but I was not hit by the surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do.

“It’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club and with most of the players and the fans of course. He told me about him leaving and then the only other thing he said is: ‘Now I want to bring this wonderful story to a positive end.”

With 108 goals and 79 assists for Liverpool, you can understand why Firmino is already being looked at by other teams, and whoever secures his signature in the summer will be getting themselves a fantastic player.