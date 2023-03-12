Newcastle United will be given the chance Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
According to reports, Vlahovic may try to quit Juventus this summer after what appears to be a falling out with manager Massimiliano Allegri.
The cost of any transfer for the Juventus forward will be high.
In January 2022, Juve spent about £63 million on Vlahovic, and the club might demand close to £80 million for the striker.
The player himself will demand close to £220,000 per week salary which is hefty to many clubs around Europe.
The Magpies have already spent a lot of money last summer on striker Aleksandar Isak and it could prove difficult for the Tyneside club to seal another expensive deal.