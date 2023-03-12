Newcastle United will be given the chance Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to reports, Vlahovic may try to quit Juventus this summer after what appears to be a falling out with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the source, Vlahovic is currently being offered by agents to Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The cost of any transfer for the Juventus forward will be high.

In January 2022, Juve spent about £63 million on Vlahovic, and the club might demand close to £80 million for the striker.

The player himself will demand close to £220,000 per week salary which is hefty to many clubs around Europe.

The Magpies have already spent a lot of money last summer on striker Aleksandar Isak and it could prove difficult for the Tyneside club to seal another expensive deal.