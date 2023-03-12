If Newcastle are going to improve their squad over the summer, it seems inevitable that they’ll have to pay top dollar for their targets, with a move for one player likely to cost them in the region of €120m.

Not that long ago, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos wasn’t the household name that he’s become after a stellar World Cup showing and a domestic campaign that has seen him score 23 goals in 34 matches in all competitions per Chronicle Live.

At only 21 years of age, the attacker really does have the world at his feet at present, and he’s set to become one of Europe’s hottest striking properties.

To that end it’s clear he won’t come cheap, and a former Barcelona midfielder has suggested a figure of approximately €120m might be enough for interested parties to get their man.

“I believe he will be transferred for around €120 million. If Mudryk was bought for 100 million euros, then he is worth €200 million,” Igor Korneev told Portuguese outlet, Record, citied by Chronicle Live.

“Basically, he has no weaknesses. He’s fast, he’s strong, and we understand he can beat one or two opponents in a small space. In an absolutely unbelievable way, he spins and completely changes direction.

“And I’m not just talking about his performance at the World Cup. He plays well with both feet.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Huge mistake from Kieran Trippier helps Wolves to equalise Fans didn’t like what Lucas Paqueta did during 77th minute against Aston Villa The record that proves Liverpool are no longer mentality monsters

It’s believed that Eddie Howe would be interested in bringing the player to the Premier League, with Chronicle Live noting that there was firm interest in him from the Magpies last year.

At that point he could’ve moved to Tyneside for what would now be seen as a paltry £20m, such has been his meteoric rise since.

Newcastle surely won’t want to get involved in a Dutch auction, but if they want to progress then they need to be in the conversation for the world’s top players.