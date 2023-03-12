Opinion: Casemiro can’t handle the pressure as going gets tough at Man United

He came to Old Trafford with a big reputation that was justified, but now that the going is starting to get tough, Casemiro’s true colours are shining through at Man United.

The former Real Madrid destroyer will now miss the next four games for the Red Devils after receiving a straight red card in the match against rock-bottom Southampton.

It follows a red received in the league match against Crystal Palace just over a month ago, and is added to the six yellows handed to him in the last 13 games in all competitions per WhoScored.

Dare we suggest that as things are starting to hot up the Brazilian is having a meltdown?

His combative nature has always been one of his strengths, and something he used to great effect in the Spanish top-flight.

However, the English game is so much quicker than its continental counterpart, and those lunges that were previously well-timed are now arriving just a touch too late.

As was seen on Sunday, even though it needed a VAR review for Anthony Taylor to brandish the red, where once his studs would connect with the ball, they’re now routinely connecting with his opponent.

With Champions League football still to fight for, Erik ten Hag’s side, fresh off the back of a 7-0 hammering at Liverpool, can well do without one of his star players being absent for the run in.

The Athletic tweeted that the midfielder is now unavailable for selection for the FA Cup game against Fulham and the Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

It was clear how much United struggled against Southampton without Casemiro in situ, and by the time he returns there will be just nine games left for the Red Devils to cement their place in the top three.

They can ill afford for him to go gung-ho once more in an effort to impress.

For a player with multiple Champions League wins under his belt, this is a time to show his leadership capabilities and lead by example.

That doesn’t mean allowing his hot-headedness to get the better of him at precisely the point in the season when United need him the most.