Photo: Lesson learned for Garnacho as Man United star leaves Old Trafford on crutches

Things can change very quickly in football, and Man United star, Alejandro Garnacho, may end up regretting having mocked Barcelona’s Pedri recently, after being seen walking away from Old Trafford on crutches after the 0-0 draw against Southampton.

With United having sent the Catalan giants tumbling out of the Europa League, the United youngster clearly felt it would be a good idea to mock Pedri’s ‘goggles’ celebration at full-time in the second leg, the Spaniard having missed it through injury.

Not only could the Argentinian not affect the result against the Premier League’s basement boys on Sunday, but he left the ground with his foot in a protective boot and having to hobble along on crutches.