Photo – Wolves’ classy social media nod to Sunday’s opponents Newcastle

There’s always a healthy dose of genuine competition between opponents in the Premier League, but it’s great when other elements of club football can be recognised, as Wolves have in the lead up to their match on Sunday.
The Midlands-based outfit gave a classy nod to opponent’s, Newcastle, and their former manager, Sir Bobby Robson.
Alongside a beautiful mocked up portrait of Sir Bobby standing tall over St. James’ Park were the words ‘Managed both Steve Bull and Julen Lopetegui. Off to Sir Bobby Robson’s home.’
Sir Bobby managed Bully for the England national team of course, and the current Wolves boss whilst the pair were at Barcelona.
Great gesture that.
Managed both Steve Bull and Julen Lopetegui ?
Off to Sir Bobby Robson's home ? pic.twitter.com/3CzDVm2mYb
— Wolves (@Wolves) March 12, 2023