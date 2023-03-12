Roberto Firmino subject of “huge offer” as club looks to blow rivals out of the race

A Saudi Arabian club are set to submit a “huge offer” for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino ahead of the summer window in a bid to beat Europe’s elite and MLS to his signature.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the unnamed Saudi Arabian club are willing to offer Firmino huge money to lure the Liverpool legend to the Middle East where he will play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo, so therefore, it is unlikely to be Al Nassr.

The report states that Barcelona and Inter Milan have also registered their interest in the 31-year-old as there are expected to be a lot of clubs in the race for the free agent.

In America, the newly formed St. Louis SC are one of the sides in MLS along with Los Angeles Football Club who are looking to bring the Brazilian stateside, according to MLS insider Tom Bogert.

Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after spending the last eight years with the Merseyside club. The 31-year-old has accumulated a total of 355 appearances so far, scoring 108 goals and assisting a further 79.

Liverpool fans will be devasted when the time comes to say goodbye to the forward but will be happy to see so many clubs wanting his services.