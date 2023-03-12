Steven Gerrard begins talks with surprise club over managerial role

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is believed to have flown to Istanbul to hold talks over becoming the new manager of Turkish side Trabzonspor.

That is according to Karar, who reports that the reigning Super Lig champions will appoint a new club president at the end of March, with current president Ertugrul Dogan currently working on finding a new manager for the club.

Trabzonspor have followed up their championship-winning campaign with a disappointing season as they are currently sixth in the league table but are only five points off the Europa League spots.

Dogan made a ‘surprise move’ and met with Gerrard on Saturday, according to the report, and the pair had dinner at a luxury restaurant in Turkey. Should the president of the Turkish club be re-elected at the end of this month, Karar believe it can be ‘considered certain’ the Liverpool legend will be appointed.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa last year and is now looking to get back on the horse and give management another go. The 42-year-old needs to rebuild his reputation following a disastrous season at Villa and will be looking to replicate his time with Rangers should be given the job in Turkey.

The former midfielder will likely not spend that long in the Super Lig as he will have his eye on a return to the Premier League.