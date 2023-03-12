The four games Casemiro will miss after red card vs Southampton

The first half of Man United’s clash with Southampton saw Casemiro sent off for a second time this season and as a result, the Brazilian will now miss the Red Devils’ next four matches.

In minute 34 of the clash at Old Trafford, the veteran midfielder was dismissed for a high challenge on Carlos Alcaraz and was shown a straight red for violent conduct – an automatic three-game ban.

However, since Casemiro has already been sent off during this campaign, that adds a further game to the suspension.

The four games the Brazil international will now miss is the FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham next weekend before Premier League fixtures with Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

Casemiro is likely to return against Nottingham Forest on April 15.

The games Casemiro will miss through suspension… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/tRmdRu5juj — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) March 12, 2023

This is a huge blow to Erik ten Hag as Casemiro has been a crucial part of his side since joining United in the summer.

Man United’s top-four status is pretty much secure but missing the next round of the FA Cup against a tough Fulham side will make a difficult task that bit harder for the Red Devils.