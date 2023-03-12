The four games Casemiro will miss after red card vs Southampton

The first half of Man United’s clash with Southampton saw Casemiro sent off for a second time this season and as a result, the Brazilian will now miss the Red Devils’ next four matches. 

In minute 34 of the clash at Old Trafford, the veteran midfielder was dismissed for a high challenge on Carlos Alcaraz and was shown a straight red for violent conduct – an automatic three-game ban.

However, since Casemiro has already been sent off during this campaign, that adds a further game to the suspension.

The four games the Brazil international will now miss is the FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham next weekend before Premier League fixtures with Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

Casemiro is likely to return against Nottingham Forest on April 15.

This is a huge blow to Erik ten Hag as Casemiro has been a crucial part of his side since joining United in the summer.

Man United’s top-four status is pretty much secure but missing the next round of the FA Cup against a tough Fulham side will make a difficult task that bit harder for the Red Devils.

